D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 101.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 86.09% to Rs 1334.73 crore

Net profit of D.P. Abhushan rose 101.19% to Rs 50.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 86.09% to Rs 1334.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 717.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 87.97% to Rs 211.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.78% to Rs 4065.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3310.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.