D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 261.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.75% to Rs 556.78 crore

Net profit of D.P. Abhushan rose 261.61% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.75% to Rs 556.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 384.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.50% to Rs 61.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.47% to Rs 2339.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1975.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

