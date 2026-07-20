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D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 76.96% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 57.74% to Rs 852.40 crore

Net profit of D.P. Abhushan rose 76.96% to Rs 64.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.74% to Rs 852.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 540.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales852.40540.37 58 OPM %10.8810.05 -PBDT88.7251.22 73 PBT86.2248.59 77 NP64.4536.42 77

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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