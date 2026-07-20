D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 76.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 57.74% to Rs 852.40 crore

Net profit of D.P. Abhushan rose 76.96% to Rs 64.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.74% to Rs 852.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 540.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.852.40540.3710.8810.0588.7251.2286.2248.5964.4536.42

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