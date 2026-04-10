Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd, Alphalogic Techsys Ltd, Parsvnath Developers Ltd and Indiabulls Limited are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 April 2026.

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd, Alphalogic Techsys Ltd, Parsvnath Developers Ltd and Indiabulls Limited are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 April 2026.

D P Wires Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 186 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15353 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1757 shares in the past one month.

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 102.98. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2862 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1776 shares in the past one month. Alphalogic Techsys Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 66.86. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 84664 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17092 shares in the past one month. Parsvnath Developers Ltd jumped 19.94% to Rs 8.06. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.