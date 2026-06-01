D P Wires standalone net profit rises 132.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.28% to Rs 129.02 crore

Net profit of D P Wires rose 132.43% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.28% to Rs 129.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.81% to Rs 17.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.59% to Rs 480.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 620.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.