Dabur India consolidated net profit rises 14.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.57% to Rs 3764.39 croreNet profit of Dabur India rose 14.98% to Rs 590.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 513.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 3764.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3404.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3764.393404.58 11 OPM %19.6819.60 -PBDT876.82776.76 13 PBT755.65662.62 14 NP590.88513.91 15
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