Dabur India consolidated net profit rises 14.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.57% to Rs 3764.39 crore

Net profit of Dabur India rose 14.98% to Rs 590.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 513.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 3764.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3404.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3764.393404.5819.6819.60876.82776.76755.65662.62590.88513.91

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