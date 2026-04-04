Dabur India expects domestic business to record high-single digit growth in Q4 FY26

Dabur India said that the company's India FMCG business witnessed sequential recovery in demand and is likely to record high-single digit growth in the quarter ended on 31 March 2026.

In a regulatory filing made post market hours yesterday, the FMCG major stated that the quarter ended 31st March 2026 witnessed steady momentum in the domestic India business, underpinned by a stable macroeconomic environment.

This strong domestic performance helped offset challenges in our key international markets particularly Middle East, where heightened geopolitical tensions led to demand disruptions and supply chain constraints.

The India FMCG business witnessed sequential recovery in demand and is likely to record high-single digit growth.

Home & Personal care business sustained its double-digit growth trajectory and is likely to grow in mid teens. In the Healthcare vertical, Dabur Honey, Honitus, Health Juices and Hajmola franchise are expected to report robust double-digit growth. The companys food & beverage (F&B) vertical saw a sequential improvement and is expected to register low-single digit growth in the quarter. In terms of channels, organised trade including modern trade, E-commerce and quick commerce maintained their growth momentum alongside a steady recovery in the General Trade. In International business, while Middle East business was impacted on account of the US-Israel- Iran conflict, our other key markets like Turkey, Bangladesh and UK performed well and continue to grow in double-digits in constant currency terms. The company expects its international business to record low-single digit growth in INR terms.