Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 420.4, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.51% in last one year as compared to a 4.48% slide in NIFTY and a 9.61% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 420.4, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 23923.15. The Sensex is at 76581.64, down 0.66%.Dabur India Ltd has lost around 5.99% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49355.1, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.44 lakh shares in last one month.