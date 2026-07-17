Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 428, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.1% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% slide in NIFTY and a 13.88% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 428, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 24273.6. The Sensex is at 77983.71, up 1.03%.Dabur India Ltd has eased around 0.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48408, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.6 lakh shares in last one month.