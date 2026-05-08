Dabur India Ltd spurts 3.73%, gains for five straight sessions

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 487.55, up 3.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.36% in last one year as compared to a 0.65% gain in NIFTY and a 8.01% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Dabur India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 487.55, up 3.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 24164.3. The Sensex is at 77254.26, down 0.76%. Dabur India Ltd has added around 13.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51068.45, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.63 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 489.5, up 3.92% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is up 5.36% in last one year as compared to a 0.65% gain in NIFTY and a 8.01% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.