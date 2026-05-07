Dabur India reported 15.14% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 368.60 crore on 7.35% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3038.02 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 15% YoY to Rs 473.68 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

EBITDA (including other income) stood at Rs 636.9 crore, up 12.1% compared with Rs 568 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. Margin improved 90 bps to 21% in Q4 FY26 as against 20.1% in Q4 FY25.

The India FMCG Business posted a growth of 9.5% during the quarter while operating profit from the segment rose 12.5% during the quarter, supported by strong execution in the domestic FMCG business and underlying volume growth of 6%.

The companys hair care portfolio grew by about 27% during the quarter, led by the hair oils business which reported a 28% growth. The home care business posted an over 24% growth, while the digestives business expanded around 15% in Q4 FY26. The skin & salon business grew by over 12% while the toothpaste category rose over 7%. The OTC & ethicals business also registered around 7% growth. The Badshah portfolio recorded 12% growth during the quarter. Mohit Malhotra, global chief executive officer, Dabur India, said: despite inflationary pressures, Dabur leveraged its strong brand superiority to deliver healthy growth across the key and highly competitive home & personal care and healthcare categories. The company's business fundamentals remain robust, with brands across honey, health juices, digestives, oral care, hair care, healthcare, air fresheners, and foods reporting strong gains during the quarter.

On international front, the companys international business grew by 2.5% during the quarter despite facing headwinds in Middle East. Growth was driven by Sub-Saharan Africa (20%), UK & EU (10%); Namaste US (6.2%) and Bangladesh (22%). On an annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 7.21% to Rs 1,895.03 crore on 5.01% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 13,192.57 crore in FY26 over FY25. Mohit Malhotra, said, In the fourth quarter, rural markets continued to outpace urban consumption with rural demand growing ahead of urban India by 350bps. That said, the gap between rural and urban growth has narrowed significantly compared to December 2025, reflecting a more balanced consumption recovery.

We expect this convergence to continue. Within Urban India, e-commerce and Modern Trade have been driving demand, growing by 49% and 19% respectively. Quick Commerce is driving the online business, posting a growth of 54%. This channel was a major contributor to our foods business, which grew by 30% in Q4. We will continue to double down on emerging channels, which serve as the incubators for Dabur's innovation and premium products. As part of this initiative, we have launched SIENS, Dabur's first online only Direct-to-Consumer nutraceutical brand, which is showing great consumer traction. We continue to invest heavily behind this brand,

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share having face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2025-26. The record date has been fixed as July 17 2026. Dabur India is one of India's leading FMCG companies. The company manufactures personal care, healthcare and food products. Its portfolio includes eight major power brands- Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Honitus, PudinHara and Dabur Lal Tail in the healthcare catrogory, Dabur Amla and Dabur Red Paste in the personal care and Real in the food & beverages space. The counter rose 0.79% to settle at Rs 470.05 on the BSE.