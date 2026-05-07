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Dachepalli Publishers standalone net profit rises 122.41% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 94.04% to Rs 35.84 crore

Net profit of Dachepalli Publishers rose 122.41% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 94.04% to Rs 35.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 81.82% to Rs 15.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.97% to Rs 91.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales35.8418.47 94 91.3663.90 43 OPM %16.1614.73 -25.7220.06 - PBDT5.552.40 131 22.0611.43 93 PBT5.052.21 129 20.9910.68 97 NP5.162.32 122 15.208.36 82

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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