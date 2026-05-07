Dachepalli Publishers standalone net profit rises 122.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 94.04% to Rs 35.84 crore

Net profit of Dachepalli Publishers rose 122.41% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 94.04% to Rs 35.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 81.82% to Rs 15.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.97% to Rs 91.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.