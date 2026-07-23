Dachepalli Publishers standalone net profit rises 42.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 159.36% to Rs 45.18 crore

Net profit of Dachepalli Publishers rose 42.12% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 159.36% to Rs 45.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.45.1817.4220.3440.188.946.588.556.396.314.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News