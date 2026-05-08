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Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit declines 98.55% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 41.12% to Rs 41.25 crore

Net profit of Dai-ichi Karkaria declined 98.55% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 41.12% to Rs 41.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 9.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.07% to Rs 161.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 181.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales41.2570.06 -41 161.30181.38 -11 OPM %1.6511.52 -2.157.97 - PBDT1.659.07 -82 7.1617.09 -58 PBT-0.906.53 PL -2.976.94 PL NP0.096.20 -99 -0.749.02 PL

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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