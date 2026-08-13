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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit rises 14550.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit rises 14550.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 46.62% to Rs 57.84 crore

Net profit of Dai-ichi Karkaria rose 14550.00% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 46.62% to Rs 57.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales57.8439.45 47 OPM %10.363.24 -PBDT7.121.83 289 PBT4.45-0.69 LP NP2.930.02 14550

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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