Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:55 PM IST
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Sales decline 50.75% to Rs 1.97 crore

Net Loss of Daikaffil Chemicals India reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 50.75% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 78.00% to Rs 13.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.974.00 -51 13.357.50 78 OPM %-41.12-10.25 --13.93-24.00 - PBDT-0.79-0.20 -295 -1.82-1.33 -37 PBT-0.89-0.28 -218 -2.18-1.60 -36 NP-0.89-0.35 -154 -2.14-1.59 -35

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

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