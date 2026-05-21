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Dalal Street Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Dalal Street Investments reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.150 0 0.610.55 11 OPM %26.670 --21.31-54.55 - PBDT0.16-0.38 LP 0.120.27 -56 PBT0.13-0.41 LP -0.010.14 PL NP0.13-0.41 LP -0.010.14 PL

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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