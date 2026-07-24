Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit declines 52.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.99% to Rs 3890.00 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat declined 52.16% to Rs 188.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 393.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.99% to Rs 3890.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3636.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3890.003636.00 7 OPM %20.6924.28 -PBDT797.00824.00 -3 PBT436.00502.00 -13 NP188.00393.00 -52
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