Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit declines 52.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit declines 52.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 2:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 6.99% to Rs 3890.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat declined 52.16% to Rs 188.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 393.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.99% to Rs 3890.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3636.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3890.003636.00 7 OPM %20.6924.28 -PBDT797.00824.00 -3 PBT436.00502.00 -13 NP188.00393.00 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GP Petroleums consolidated net profit rises 219.57% in the June 2026 quarter

V-Mart Retail standalone net profit rises 40.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Pan India Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit rises 84.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 6.43% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story