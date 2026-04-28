Dalmia Bharat drops after Q4 PAT slides 11% YoY to Rs 387 cr

Dalmia Bharat fell 3.47% to Rs 1,905 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 11.03% to Rs 387 crore despite 3.76% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,245 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

Profit before exceptional items and tax slipped 3.64% YoY to Rs 450 crore in Q4 FY26. Exceptional items stood at Rs 10 crore during the quarter.

Sales volume increased 3% to 8.8 million tonnes (MnT) in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 8.6 MnT in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 902 crore, registering the growth of 13.7% compared with Rs 793 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA per tonne jumped 10.4% YoY to Rs 1,023 per tonne.

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 66.76% to Rs 1139 crore on 5.89% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 14,804 crore in FY26 over FY25. Puneet Dalmia, managing director & CEO Dalmia Bharat, said, During the year, we made significant progress on our strategic priorities and delivered highest ever EBITDA of Rs 3,083 Cr in FY26. Going ahead, I remain excited about the opportunities that lie before us. With ongoing investments, a strong balance sheet and a highly committed executive committee, Dalmia is well-positioned for an accelerated growth. Dharmender Tuteja, chief financial officer (CFO) Dalmia Bharat, said During the quarter, our cement volumes improved by 3% YoY to 8.8 MnT. At the same time, we continue to improve on our quality of sales with improvement in trade share as well as premium mix. EBITDA saw a strong uptick to Rs 902 crore in Q4, supported by a combination of improved realizations, continued cost optimization initiatives and higher volumes. The recent improvement in cement prices is expected to help offset cost pressures arising out of geo-political uncertainties. I am confident that our consistent focus on maximizing ROCE, coupled with strategic capacity expansion, will drive strong value creation for all our stakeholders.