Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Bharat Refractories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 98.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dalmia Bharat Refractories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 98.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 119.06% to Rs 97.02 crore

Net Loss of Dalmia Bharat Refractories reported to Rs 98.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 36.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 119.06% to Rs 97.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 222.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 56.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 182.30% to Rs 324.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales97.0244.29 119 324.33114.89 182 OPM %-103.92-83.97 --63.11-48.87 - PBDT-100.82-37.19 -171 -204.69-56.15 -265 PBT-100.82-37.19 -171 -204.69-56.15 -265 NP-98.94-36.32 -172 -222.84-56.80 -292

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kavi Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit rises 49.73% in the March 2026 quarter

GIFT Nifty indicates negative start for equities

Greaves Cotton incorporates subsidiary in UAE

Wipro expands partnership with Palo Alto Network

First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story