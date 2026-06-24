Dalmia Bharat Refractories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 98.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 119.06% to Rs 97.02 crore

Net Loss of Dalmia Bharat Refractories reported to Rs 98.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 36.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 119.06% to Rs 97.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 222.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 56.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 182.30% to Rs 324.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.