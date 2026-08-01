Dalmia Bharat Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 254.00% to Rs 167.55 croreNet Loss of Dalmia Bharat Refractories reported to Rs 63.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 38.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 254.00% to Rs 167.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales167.5547.33 254 OPM %-38.11-40.97 -PBDT-63.85-19.39 -229 PBT-63.85-19.39 -229 NP-63.85-38.39 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content