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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Bharat Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Dalmia Bharat Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 254.00% to Rs 167.55 crore

Net Loss of Dalmia Bharat Refractories reported to Rs 63.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 38.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 254.00% to Rs 167.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales167.5547.33 254 OPM %-38.11-40.97 -PBDT-63.85-19.39 -229 PBT-63.85-19.39 -229 NP-63.85-38.39 -66

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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