Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit declines 47.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.44% to Rs 990.73 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries declined 47.44% to Rs 104.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 198.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 990.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1015.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.23% to Rs 236.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 365.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.87% to Rs 3618.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3724.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.