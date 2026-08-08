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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit declines 80.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit declines 80.34% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 9.85% to Rs 848.19 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries declined 80.34% to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.85% to Rs 848.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 940.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales848.19940.88 -10 OPM %5.109.53 -PBDT44.2384.68 -48 PBT9.8352.66 -81 NP7.7239.26 -80

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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