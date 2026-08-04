Dalmia Cement (Bharat) standalone net profit declines 76.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.47% to Rs 3308.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) declined 76.33% to Rs 71.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 300.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 3308.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3197.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3308.003197.0018.6823.71584.00679.00282.00388.0071.00300.00

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