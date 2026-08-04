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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Cement (Bharat) standalone net profit declines 76.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) standalone net profit declines 76.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.47% to Rs 3308.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) declined 76.33% to Rs 71.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 300.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 3308.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3197.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3308.003197.00 3 OPM %18.6823.71 -PBDT584.00679.00 -14 PBT282.00388.00 -27 NP71.00300.00 -76

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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