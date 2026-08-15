Dalmia Industrial Development reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 68.25% to Rs 0.20 croreDalmia Industrial Development reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 68.25% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.200.63 -68 OPM %-25.00-17.46 -PBDT0-0.03 100 PBT0-0.03 100 NP0-0.03 100
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