Dalmia Industrial Development reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 68.25% to Rs 0.20 crore

Dalmia Industrial Development reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 68.25% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.200.63-25.00-17.460-0.030-0.030-0.03

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