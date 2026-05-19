Dalmia Industrial Development reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 44.51% to Rs 1.77 crore

Dalmia Industrial Development reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.51% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.92% to Rs 3.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.