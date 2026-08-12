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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dam Capital Advisors consolidated net profit declines 34.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Dam Capital Advisors consolidated net profit declines 34.78% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
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Sales decline 3.21% to Rs 29.86 crore

Net profit of Dam Capital Advisors declined 34.78% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.21% to Rs 29.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales29.8630.85 -3 OPM %19.9319.55 -PBDT3.883.81 2 PBT0.290.43 -33 NP0.150.23 -35

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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