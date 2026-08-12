Dam Capital Advisors consolidated net profit declines 34.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.21% to Rs 29.86 crore

Net profit of Dam Capital Advisors declined 34.78% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.21% to Rs 29.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.29.8630.8519.9319.553.883.810.290.430.150.23

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