Damodar Industries standalone net profit declines 71.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.95% to Rs 111.50 crore

Net profit of Damodar Industries declined 71.34% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.95% to Rs 111.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.56% to Rs 5.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.04% to Rs 430.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 421.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.