Damodar Industries standalone net profit rises 15.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.90% to Rs 152.85 croreNet profit of Damodar Industries rose 15.95% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 47.90% to Rs 152.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 103.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales152.85103.35 48 OPM %7.377.30 -PBDT7.125.88 21 PBT2.691.67 61 NP2.692.32 16
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