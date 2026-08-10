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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Damodar Industries standalone net profit rises 15.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Damodar Industries standalone net profit rises 15.95% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 47.90% to Rs 152.85 crore

Net profit of Damodar Industries rose 15.95% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 47.90% to Rs 152.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 103.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales152.85103.35 48 OPM %7.377.30 -PBDT7.125.88 21 PBT2.691.67 61 NP2.692.32 16

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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