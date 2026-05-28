Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit rises 46.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.44% to Rs 80.03 crore

Net profit of Danlaw Technologies India rose 46.32% to Rs 9.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.44% to Rs 80.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.51% to Rs 22.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 261.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.