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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit rises 70.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit rises 70.89% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 34.60% to Rs 73.72 crore

Net profit of Danlaw Technologies India rose 70.89% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.60% to Rs 73.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 54.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales73.7254.77 35 OPM %13.4212.65 -PBDT9.676.70 44 PBT7.954.68 70 NP5.933.47 71

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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