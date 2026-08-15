Danube Industries standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 32.17% to Rs 17.33 croreNet profit of Danube Industries declined 16.67% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 32.17% to Rs 17.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.3325.55 -32 OPM %6.353.52 -PBDT0.360.42 -14 PBT0.330.40 -18 NP0.250.30 -17
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