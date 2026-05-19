Danube Industries standalone net profit declines 56.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.02% to Rs 33.51 crore

Net profit of Danube Industries declined 56.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.02% to Rs 33.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.48% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.02% to Rs 115.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.