Dar Credit & Capital standalone net profit rises 0.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.95% to Rs 13.28 croreNet profit of Dar Credit & Capital rose 0.49% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 13.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.2810.98 21 OPM %61.5269.40 -PBDT2.502.71 -8 PBT2.302.51 -8 NP2.052.04 0
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