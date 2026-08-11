Dar Credit & Capital standalone net profit rises 0.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.95% to Rs 13.28 crore

Net profit of Dar Credit & Capital rose 0.49% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 13.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.13.2810.9861.5269.402.502.712.302.512.052.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News