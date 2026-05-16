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Dar Credit & Capital standalone net profit rises 60.73% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 41.78% to Rs 14.49 crore

Net profit of Dar Credit & Capital rose 60.73% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.78% to Rs 14.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.89% to Rs 10.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.80% to Rs 49.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.4910.22 42 49.8940.30 24 OPM %70.7472.21 -69.2169.88 - PBDT4.422.60 70 13.719.71 41 PBT4.222.43 74 12.929.04 43 NP3.071.91 61 10.137.04 44

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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