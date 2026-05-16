Dar Credit & Capital standalone net profit rises 60.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.78% to Rs 14.49 crore

Net profit of Dar Credit & Capital rose 60.73% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.78% to Rs 14.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.89% to Rs 10.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.80% to Rs 49.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.