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Darjeeling Industriies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of Darjeeling Industriies reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 390.11% to Rs 4.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.750 0 4.460.91 390 OPM %25.330 -41.93-27.47 - PBDT0.20-0.51 LP 2.52-0.25 LP PBT0.16-0.52 LP 2.39-0.26 LP NP0.07-0.42 LP 1.70-0.27 LP

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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