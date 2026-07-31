Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit declines 13.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.81% to Rs 116.03 crore

Net profit of Data Patterns (India) declined 13.49% to Rs 22.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.81% to Rs 116.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.116.0399.3327.0432.3035.4039.4429.4833.9522.0625.50

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