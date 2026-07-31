Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit declines 13.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.81% to Rs 116.03 croreNet profit of Data Patterns (India) declined 13.49% to Rs 22.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.81% to Rs 116.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales116.0399.33 17 OPM %27.0432.30 -PBDT35.4039.44 -10 PBT29.4833.95 -13 NP22.0625.50 -13
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