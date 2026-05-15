Data Patterns (India) reported standalone net profit jumped 21.30% to Rs 138.38 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 114.08 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations declined 12.96% YoY to Rs 344.85 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 187.96 crore in the March quarter, registering a growth of 22.76% from Rs 153.11 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago.

Operational EBITDA stood at Rs 192.8 crore in Q4 FY26, registering growth of 28.96% compared with Rs 149.5 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted a 22.34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 271.37 crore, while revenue from operations grew 30.55% YoY to Rs 924.77 crore.

Commenting on the performance, the companys CMD said, FY26 has been a landmark year for Data Patterns, marked by strong execution, robust order inflows, and continued capability expansion across strategic defence programmes. Our order book stands at an all-time high of around Rs 2,062 crore, the highest in the company's history, providing strong revenue visibility. With a healthy executable pipeline across radars, electronic warfare and advanced defence electronics, we remain confident of sustaining our growth momentum going forward. Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for the financial year 2025-26. If approved by shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on Friday, 31 July 2026, the final dividend will be paid on or before Saturday, 29 August 2026.