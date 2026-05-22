Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 1.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.45% to Rs 519.26 crore

Net profit of Datamatics Global Services declined 1.45% to Rs 44.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 519.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 497.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.27% to Rs 194.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 205.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 1987.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1723.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.