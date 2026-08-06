Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit rises 43.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.91% to Rs 513.91 crore

Net profit of Datamatics Global Services rose 43.55% to Rs 72.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.91% to Rs 513.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 467.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.513.91467.5619.6616.24114.6483.3991.9963.8972.3250.38

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