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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit rises 43.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit rises 43.55% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.91% to Rs 513.91 crore

Net profit of Datamatics Global Services rose 43.55% to Rs 72.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.91% to Rs 513.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 467.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales513.91467.56 10 OPM %19.6616.24 -PBDT114.6483.39 37 PBT91.9963.89 44 NP72.3250.38 44

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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