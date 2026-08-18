Datiware Maritime Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 233.33% to Rs 0.10 croreNet Loss of Datiware Maritime Infra reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.100.03 233 OPM %-20.00-66.67 -PBDT-0.02-0.15 87 PBT-0.05-0.19 74 NP-0.05-0.19 74
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