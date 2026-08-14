Daulat Securities standalone net profit rises 73.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.94% to Rs 2.51 croreNet profit of Daulat Securities rose 73.28% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.94% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.511.55 62 OPM %89.2480.65 -PBDT2.271.31 73 PBT2.271.31 73 NP2.271.31 73
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