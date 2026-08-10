DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 14.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.42% to Rs 10.33 croreNet profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers declined 14.85% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 48.42% to Rs 10.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.336.96 48 OPM %15.7827.44 -PBDT1.331.62 -18 PBT1.081.32 -18 NP0.861.01 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content