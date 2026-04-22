DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 82.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.85% to Rs 6.08 crore

Net profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers declined 82.84% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.85% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.29% to Rs 3.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.28% to Rs 27.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.