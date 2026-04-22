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DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 82.84% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 21.85% to Rs 6.08 crore

Net profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers declined 82.84% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.85% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.29% to Rs 3.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.28% to Rs 27.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.087.78 -22 27.6542.07 -34 OPM %19.4130.85 -24.4525.05 - PBDT0.902.25 -60 5.578.59 -35 PBT0.571.78 -68 4.367.10 -39 NP0.231.34 -83 3.115.79 -46

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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