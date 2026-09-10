DBL secures LPG pipeline infrastructure project from Paradip to Raipur

From Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board

Dilip Buildcon has been selected as the successful for securing LOI for Grant of Authorization for Laying, Building, Operating or Expanding Petroleum and Petroleum Product (LPG) Pipeline from Paradip, Odisha to Raipur, Chattisgarh.

The Project Authority is Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

The Project entails the grant of an exclusive license by PNGRB to act as the authorized entity for the development of pipeline infrastructure for the transportation of LPG, including financing, construction, and operation of the same, and to levy and collect tariff for the transportation of LPG up to the designated delivery point for operation period of 25 years after construction period of 3 years.