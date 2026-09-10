Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DBL secures LPG pipeline infrastructure project from Paradip to Raipur

DBL secures LPG pipeline infrastructure project from Paradip to Raipur

Image
Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

From Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board

Dilip Buildcon has been selected as the successful for securing LOI for Grant of Authorization for Laying, Building, Operating or Expanding Petroleum and Petroleum Product (LPG) Pipeline from Paradip, Odisha to Raipur, Chattisgarh.

The Project Authority is Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

The Project entails the grant of an exclusive license by PNGRB to act as the authorized entity for the development of pipeline infrastructure for the transportation of LPG, including financing, construction, and operation of the same, and to levy and collect tariff for the transportation of LPG up to the designated delivery point for operation period of 25 years after construction period of 3 years.

Under the proposed Project, Dilip Buildcon will undertake the design, finance, development, construction, operation and maintenance of the proposed LPG pipeline infrastructure, subject to applicable approvals, authorisations and regulatory requirements of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

The proposed pipeline infrastructure will facilitate the transportation of LPG to the bottling plants of various Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), thereby intending, replacing the existing road-based transportation of LPG through tankers and enhancing road safety.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Juniper Green Energy commissions 75 MW wind-solar hybrid project

Sigma Advanced Systems commissions its aerospace manufacturing facility at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh

Kolte Patil sells 600 apartments in 60 hours for its 'Vyana at The Reserve' project

Stock Alert: Hindustan Zinc, Coal India, Equitas SFB, Gujarat Ambuja Exports

Ind-Agiv Commerce reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchChatgpt 80s Look PromptApple Launch EventNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceUS Green CardBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Next Story