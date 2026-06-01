DC Infotech & Communication consolidated net profit rises 52.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.64% to Rs 239.46 crore

Net profit of DC Infotech & Communication rose 52.15% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.64% to Rs 239.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.28% to Rs 21.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.61% to Rs 736.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 555.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.