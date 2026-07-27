DCB Bank added 2.66% to Rs 191.05 after the private sector lender reported a 35.57% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to Rs 213.20 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 157.26 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total income increased 6.39% YoY to Rs 2,180.64 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,049.69 crore in Q1 FY26.

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies rose 5.25% YoY to Rs 344.04 crore during the quarter. Meanwhile, provisions and contingencies (excluding tax) declined sharply by 50.43% YoY to Rs 57.07 crore, supporting the bank's bottom line.

Net interest income (NII) grew 4.43% YoY to Rs 684 crore in Q1 FY27. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.35% from 3.20% in the year-ago quarter.

The banks business growth remained healthy, with total deposits increasing 20.06% YoY to Rs 74,482 crore in Q1 FY27. Net advances climbed 17.06% YoY to Rs 59,951 crore in Q1 FY27. The CASA ratio fell to 21.65% as on 30th June 2026 from 23.32% as on 30th June 2025. On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 2.43% as of 30 June 2026 from 2.98% a year ago and 2.45% as of 31 March 2026. The net NPA ratio also improved to 0.84%, compared with 1.22% a year earlier and 0.89% in the preceding quarter.

The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) as on June 30, 2026 was at 79.81% and PCR without considering Gold Loans NPAs was at 80.46%. Capital Adequacy continues to be strong and as on June 30, 2026, the Capital Adequacy Ratio was at 17.03% (with Tier I at 14.90% and Tier II at 2.13% as per Basel III norms). Praveen Kutty, managing director & CEO said, "The growth momentum over the year on both deposits and advances continue to be strong. There has been marked improvement on most levers of profitability, resulting in 36% increase in profit after tax, compared to previous year. Cost to average assets is at a historic low, the portfolio quality improvement continues with lower credit costs, lower gross and net NPAs. The combination of the above has resulted in the Bank registering the highest ever quarterly PAT, for the fourth consecutive quarter with 2.05% improvement in ROE since last year."