DCB Bank reported a 16.14% rise in net profit to Rs 205.65 crore on an 8.06% increase in total income to Rs 2,118.78 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Net interest income grew 17.38% YoY to Rs 655 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The gross NPA ratio declined to 2.45% as of March 2026 from 2.72% as of December 2025 and 2.99% as of March 2025, while the net NPA ratio improved to 0.89% as of March 2026 from 1.10% as of December 2025 and 1.12% as of March 2025.

Provisions and contingencies rose 3% YoY to Rs 69 crore in Q4 FY26. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 78.42% as of 31 March 2026, while PCR excluding gold loan NPAs was at 78.97%.

Deposits stood at Rs 72,583 crore as of March 2026, up 20.91% YoY, while net advances rose 17.58% YoY to Rs 60,022 crore. The CASA ratio stood at 22.38% as of March 2026 compared with 22.77% as of December 2025 and 24.52% as of March 2025. Capital adequacy continues to be strong, and as of 31 March 2026, the capital adequacy ratio was at 16.55% (with Tier I at 14.26% and Tier II at 2.29% as per Basel III norms). Praveen Kutty, managing director & CEO, said, The growth momentum continues to be strong both in advances and deposits. NIM continues its upward trend, riding on the lower cost of deposits. Core fee income has strengthened; however, the highlight of the quarter is the improvement in asset quality. GNPA & NNPA are at their seven-year end lows, resulting in the bank registering the highest-ever quarterly PAT.