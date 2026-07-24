DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 35.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 9.41% to Rs 1984.31 crore

Net profit of DCB Bank rose 35.57% to Rs 213.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 157.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 9.41% to Rs 1984.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1813.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1984.311813.5770.1066.65286.97211.75286.97211.75213.20157.26

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