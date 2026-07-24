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DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 35.57% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 9.41% to Rs 1984.31 crore

Net profit of DCB Bank rose 35.57% to Rs 213.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 157.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 9.41% to Rs 1984.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1813.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income1984.311813.57 9 OPM %70.1066.65 -PBDT286.97211.75 36 PBT286.97211.75 36 NP213.20157.26 36

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