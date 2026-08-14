DCM consolidated net profit declines 51.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 20.21 croreNet profit of DCM declined 51.23% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 20.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.2117.61 15 OPM %8.567.21 -PBDT3.214.85 -34 PBT2.583.88 -34 NP1.583.24 -51
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