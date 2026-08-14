DCM consolidated net profit declines 51.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 20.21 crore

Net profit of DCM declined 51.23% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 20.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.20.2117.618.567.213.214.852.583.881.583.24

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